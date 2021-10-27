Customer Shastra bags the ORM and customer experience endeavours mandate for ITC Foods

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Customer Shastra, a startup founded by former WPP Customer Engagement head Anand Shiva, has won the mandate to manage ORM and customer experience endeavours for ITC Foods. The duties outlined focus around ITC Foods' corporate philosophy of being customer-centric thereby listening to customers and enhancing the understanding of customers.

Customer Shastra will set up a 25-member dedicated team to listen to customer conversations online and address their expectations across digital platforms. The starting point will be to elevate the key metrics of speed and quality of resolutions towards customer concerns that will redefine industry benchmarks. Anand Siva, founder of Customer Shastra, said, "ITC Foods has always been a very forward thinking & innovating company, reimagining and redefining in every sphere - and that's what excites us at Customer Shastra. It's inspiring to work with a company that puts customers first, and is obsessive about addressing their needs, and that's what we will deliver."

Siva further added that "The Indian customer has never been so spoilt for choice as today - opening up a plethora of choices in every category. And to stay on their shopping list, it is important to have an ear to the ground, get customer feedback and make it work across the enterprise - and that's what makes ITC Foods a delightful partnership. Their willingness to experiment, innovate and customer first philosophy makes all the difference." Anand comes with a rich background in customer engagement processes. As business head of business at Hansa Cequity, he had set up the Mahindra Relationship Centre for Mahindra Auto that went on to become a game changer for Cequity. During his stint with WPP, he set up and managed an omnichannel engagement team for Nestle, during the peak of Maggi crisis and helped the brand bounce back from one of the biggest brand crisis the country had ever seen. Anand has authored several expert opinion pieces on the subject of brand crisis communication.

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)