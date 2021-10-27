Left Menu

UK economy on course to grow by 6.5% in 2021 - Sunak

"But today's budget does begin the work of preparing for a new economy post-COVID." The forecast was close to the International Monetary Fund's estimate that British gross domestic product will grow by 6.8% in 2021, the fastest among Group of Seven nations after the country suffered the sharpest GDP fall in the G7 in 2020. The OBR forecast that gross domestic product would grow by 6.0%, 2.1% and 1.3% in 2022, 2023 and 2024, Sunak said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:18 IST
UK economy on course to grow by 6.5% in 2021 - Sunak

Britain's economy is on course to grow much more quickly in 2021 than predicted earlier this year, finance minister Rishi Sunak said as he began a budget speech on Wednesday, potentially paving the way for higher spending by the government.

Sunak, announcing forecasts drawn up by the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR), said the economy was likely to grow by 6.5% in 2021, faster than a forecast of 4.0% made in March when Britain was still under a coronavirus lockdown. Since then, the country has moved ahead with its COVID-19 vaccination programme and lifted restrictions on the economy.

"Today's budget does not draw a line under COVID. We have challenging months ahead." Sunak said in a speech to parliament. "But today's budget does begin the work of preparing for a new economy post-COVID." The forecast was close to the International Monetary Fund's estimate that British gross domestic product will grow by 6.8% in 2021, the fastest among Group of Seven nations after the country suffered the sharpest GDP fall in the G7 in 2020.

The OBR forecast that gross domestic product would grow by 6.0%, 2.1% and 1.3% in 2022, 2023 and 2024, Sunak said. In March, the OBR had forecast growth of 7.3%, 1.7% and 1.6% over the next three years.

The economy was expected to regain its pre-pandemic size at the turn of the year, compared with the forecast made in March of the second quarter of next year. Sunak also said the OBR had reduced its forecast for "scarring" of the economy to 2% from a previous estimate of 3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021