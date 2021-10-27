UK to return to previous foreign aid spending levels by 2024/25 - Sunak

Britain's spending on foreign aid will return to 0.7% of economic output by 2024/25, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, having previously temporarily ditched that target due to pressure on the public finances.

Announcing the spending limits for departments over the coming years, Sunak also said every department would get a real-terms increase in spending. The review increased total departmental spending over the next three years by 150 billion pounds, a 3.8% per year in real terms, he said.

