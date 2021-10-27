Left Menu

StarAgri ropes in former WDRA chairman as independent director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:39 IST
Former chairman of Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) Bibhuti Bhusan Pattanaik has been appointed as an independent director to the board of StarAgri Warehousing and Collateral Management.

In a statement, StarAgri said Pattanaik has served several public sector agri-companies in leadership positions during his career spanning over four decades.

StarAgri will benefit from Pattanaik's vast experience augmenting finer risk and governance measures and building a more robust operational strategy.

With his appointment, StarAgri's board expands from two to three independent directors bringing in higher levels of corporate governance and boardroom effectiveness, it added.

