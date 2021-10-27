StarAgri ropes in former WDRA chairman as independent director

Former chairman of Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) Bibhuti Bhusan Pattanaik has been appointed as an independent director to the board of StarAgri Warehousing and Collateral Management.

In a statement, StarAgri said Pattanaik has served several public sector agri-companies in leadership positions during his career spanning over four decades.

StarAgri will benefit from Pattanaik's vast experience augmenting finer risk and governance measures and building a more robust operational strategy.

With his appointment, StarAgri's board expands from two to three independent directors bringing in higher levels of corporate governance and boardroom effectiveness, it added.

