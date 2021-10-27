Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in Marks & Spencer's new occasion wear collection on mansworld cover

Steal this festive-chic, yet modern look from Arjun Kapoor's ensemble for the Man's World new cover.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:04 IST
Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in Marks & Spencer's new occasion wear collection on mansworld cover
Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in marks & spencer's new occasion wear collection on mansworld cover. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/Target Media): Steal this festive-chic, yet modern look from Arjun Kapoor's ensemble for the Man's World new cover.

Dressed in Marks & Spencer's new occasion wear collection showcasing bandhgalas, meltonwaistcoats, velvet lapel blazers, printed paisley shirts & more starting at INR 3,499.00 for the Satin Shirt and INR 4,999.00 for Melton Waistcoat.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021