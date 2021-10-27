Left Menu

Sona BLW Q2 net up 22 pc at Rs 88 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:06 IST
Sona BLW Q2 net up 22 pc at Rs 88 cr
Auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) on Wednesday reported a 22.24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.2 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 72.15 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 585.69 crore in the second quarter as compared to Rs 384.3 crore in the year-ago period, Sona Comstar said in a regulatory filing.

''This was our best quarter yet...Our profitability and return ratios remain strong, despite the impact of sharply rising input prices. With 3 new battery electric vehicle (BEV) programs awarded during the quarter, our net order book stands at Rs 13,600 crore of which 58.5 per is contributed by EV,'' the company's MD & Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh stated.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

