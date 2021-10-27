Sona BLW Q2 net up 22 pc at Rs 88 cr

Auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) on Wednesday reported a 22.24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.2 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 72.15 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 585.69 crore in the second quarter as compared to Rs 384.3 crore in the year-ago period, Sona Comstar said in a regulatory filing.

''This was our best quarter yet...Our profitability and return ratios remain strong, despite the impact of sharply rising input prices. With 3 new battery electric vehicle (BEV) programs awarded during the quarter, our net order book stands at Rs 13,600 crore of which 58.5 per is contributed by EV,'' the company's MD & Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh stated.

