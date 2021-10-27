Left Menu

SIS reports Rs 68 cr profit in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:28 IST
SIS reports Rs 68 cr profit in Q2
  • Country:
  • India

Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd (SIS) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 68.4 crore for the quarter ending September.

The cash logistics services and security firm had reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 108.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue rose by 12.7 per cent to Rs 2,430.9 crore compared to Rs 2,157.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

With regard to Cash Logistics segment, the filing said it has witnessed a 17.7 per cent revenue growth on annual basis on the back of good wins with banks and increased deployment in the cash processing business.

There are tariff hikes with an increasing number of banks and slow and steady rollout of the RBI and the Ministry of Home Affairs norms and the margins have increased despite a steep increase in the fuel rates, due to strong operational improvements and productivity gains.

During the quarter, it said, the number of employees in all businesses showed a significant increase.

With revenues continuing to increase and back to pre-COVID levels for all eligible business units, the economic situation is expected to improve through the year.

''With significant wins being reported by all businesses for deployment in the next quarter, we are confident that we will end the financial year with a net increase in the number of employees in the current year,'' SIS Group managing director Rituraj Kishore Sinha said.

Service volumes are witnessing an uptick with strong recovery in the economy, he said.

''Coupled with an encouraging order pipeline for Q3, SIS is looking at a Rs 10,000 crore annual revenue runrate. Full vaccination of 84 per cent of our workforce has emboldened us to go back to growth mode in full steam,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021