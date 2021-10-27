Left Menu

Dabur enters fast-growing diaper market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:33 IST
Leading ayurvedic and natural health care company Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday announced to enter the fast-growing baby diaper segment, expanding its baby care portfolio.

Dabur Baby Super Pants' Diapers will be launched on e-commerce platform Flipkart during its Big Sale Day sale, according to a joint statement.

Rising hygiene awareness, high purchasing power of the consumers, along with a robustly growing middle-class population is pushing diaper maket growth in the country.

Dabur India E-commerce Business Head Smerth Khanna said, ''It has been our continuous effort to give our shoppers something new and innovative and we are really excited to co-create this product with Flipkart.'' Flipkart Senior Vice-President (Beauty, General Merchandise and Home) Manish Kumar said, ''Baby care as a category has evolved over the years with parents increasingly becoming conscious around quality, safety, functionality and trustworthiness of products in this category. On e-commerce, we have seen the category witnessing high demand as parents rely on safe and sanitised shopping experiences.'' According to a report from the expert market research, the Indian diapers market size has reached a value of almost USD 1.06 billion in 2020.

Moreover, expansions of distribution channels like supermarkets and hypermarkets into these regions have also aided the market growth, it added.

''The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 14 per cent between 2021 and 2026,'' it said.

