Wipro bags tech transformation engagement from Kerala State Co-op Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IT firm Wipro on Wednesday said it has secured a multi-year contract from Kerala State Co-operative Bank (also known as Kerala Bank).

Kerala Bank currently runs 15 different core banking environments with five core banking solutions. ''As part of this multi-million-dollar strategic engagement, Wipro will implement a consolidated, common core banking system for the bank, provide over 20 allied solutions, aimed at streamlining technology adoption and enabling a superior customer experience,'' a statement said.

Wipro will also set up a Data Centre, Disaster Recovery Centre, Near DR (Disaster Recovery) and command centre, implement the latest Reserve Bank of India cybersecurity frameworks, and provide facility management services for five years, it added.

“We see IT modernisation as the key driver for achieving business transformation and growth. An integrated IT landscape comprising of best-in-class Core Banking and allied solutions will not only enable seamless information flow but will also help achieve high performance and scalability in our operations,'' Rajesh AR, GM (IT and Digital Banking) at Kerala Bank, said.

Wipro is currently engaged with over 100 DCCBs across 12 states in India. Wipro has consolidated its position across all Banking segments in India, including Schedule Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, Co-operative Banks and the latest Small Finance and Payment Banks.

“Wipro has been engaged with Kerala Bank and is providing core banking services to multiple District Co-operative Central Banks (DCCB) for many years. This extensive experience uniquely positions us to deliver this complex programme, which redefines customer experience while ensuring security for clients of Kerala Bank,” Wipro Head - BFSI India (SRE) Sanjay Jaireth said.

In a separate statement, Wipro said it is partnering with Micro Focus to launch the Legacy Migration and Modernisation Lab, collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This lab, hosted at Wipro's AWS Launchpad in Parramatta, Australia, will allow companies in Australia and New Zealand to experience a hands-on demonstration of tools and accelerators that can help optimise mainframe application capabilities for the cloud, it added.

The lab combines the strengths and technical expertise of Wipro, Micro Focus, and AWS to help customers become agile, reduce operational costs and mitigate application-modernisation risks to enable a cloud-ready IT ecosystem, the statement said.

These advanced capabilities will also help companies innovate faster and drive better business results, it added.

In addition, the lab will serve as a training ground for testing mainframe app-modernisation scenarios, allowing businesses to conduct training, and demonstrate proof of concepts in real-time.

