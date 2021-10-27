L&T net profit falls 67 pc to Rs 1,819 cr in Sept quarter

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday reported a 67 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,819.45 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,520.27 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.

However, the total income during July-September increased to Rs 35,305.04 crore over Rs 31,593.77 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company's Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman said, ''The previous year had a couple of large items...we had sold of electrical business to Schneider which generated significant profits in the books, and also we had one of the impairments that we had to do to some of our investments in forging shop that we were running as well as in the power developmental assets.'' Raman added that the company does not have any such one-off items in the current quarter or the half-year it is reporting. ''So, consequently, in the current quarter, overall PAT is about Rs 1,800 crore lower by 67 per cent.'' Operational profit has grown 56 per cent. It, he said, is because of the base effect caused by one-off items of the previous year that overall profit appears lower than the corresponding period of the previous year.

The consolidated net profit after tax, including exceptional items and discontinued operations, for the quarter, stood at Rs 1,819 crore. It includes Rs 144 crore gain on divestment of stake in a hydel power plant in Uttarakhand (a part of the development projects segment) and a tax expense of Rs 47 crore arising on the transfer of the NxT digital business from the parent to Mindtree Ltd, according to the company.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2021, consolidated net profit after tax, including exceptional items and discontinued operations, at Rs 2,994 crore declined by 49 per cent y-o-y, since the corresponding period of the previous year included the one-time gain on divestment of the electrical and automation business.

Larsen & Toubro achieved consolidated revenues of Rs 34,773 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, registering a y-o-y growth of 12 per cent.

The increase is attributed to project execution momentum with the easing of regional lockdowns on progressive vaccination coverage. International sales during the quarter stood at Rs 12,318 crore, which constituted 35 per cent of the total revenue.

The company bagged Rs 42,140 crore orders during the September 2021 quarter, registering a growth of 50 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Orders were received in various segments like oil and gas, metros, rural water supply, minerals and metal, public space and power transmission and distribution.

The international orders at Rs 22,116 crore during the quarter comprised 52 per cent of the total order inflow.

On a cumulative basis, the order inflow for the half-year ended September 30, 2021, stood at Rs 68,697 crore, registering a growth of 33 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

International orders stood at Rs 31,161 crore during the half-year, which constituted 45 per cent of the total.

The consolidated order book of the group was at Rs 3,30,541 crore as on September 30, 2021, at near-record levels, with international orders having a share of 23 per cent.

With the progressive weakening of the second COVID-19 wave and sustained vaccination efforts, the overall business environment is looking more positive and this should lead to the Indian economy registering good growth in the medium term.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, announced by the government for certain sectors, is an important initiative to boost the manufacturing sector. Various high-frequency indicators, such as GST collections, auto sales, power consumption, and import-export data, indicate a sustained economic recovery.

The government's record vaccination efforts, a near-normal monsoon along with the forthcoming festive season should further boost the demand-led economic recovery across most segments.

The recently announced Gati Shakti Plan by the government aims at fast-tracking the implementation of infrastructure projects listed under the National Infrastructure Pipeline.

This, together with the government's National Monetisation Plan, will facilitate state-led investments for infrastructure development. The positive outlook could be temporarily impacted by the possible occurrence of a third COVID-19 wave.

''As we speak, 97 per cent of staff and 87 per cent of the workforce have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine,'' Raman said.

