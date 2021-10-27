Paris' Gare du Nord train station re-opens after earlier evacuation
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:56 IST
- Country:
- France
Paris' Gare du Nord rail station re-opened on Wednesday after having been temporarily evacuated while police probed a suspicious item of baggage, a Reuters witness said.
Reuters journalist Kevin Coombs, whose Eurostar train to London was delayed by the security alert, said the station re-opened after the earlier evacuation, which had left hundreds of people waiting outside. The Gare du Nord is a busy rail hub serving northern France as well as international services to London and Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A tenth of gas stations still dry in London and southeast England
InMobi to acquire London-based Appsumer
Fire erupts on 20th floor of London high-rise, injuring 2
Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End
Norlanka Brands, from The PDS Multinational Group Continues to Build the Organic Kids Wear Category in India with Turtledove London