Moscow-bound Egyptair flight turns back after hoax threat

A threatening letter that forced an EgyptAir plane bound for Moscow to return to Cairo was found to be a hoax following a security review, Egypt's national carrier said on Wednesday.

Flight MS 729 landed in Cairo airport 22 minutes after taking off earlier on Wednesday. "After the landing of EgyptAir flight MS 729, model A220-300, it was confirmed that the threat was negative after reviewing the security procedures," the airline said in a statement.

Another plane was prepared for the flight to Moscow and later took off with 93 passengers on board, it added later.

