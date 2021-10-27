Left Menu

Moscow-bound Egyptair flight turns back after hoax threat

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 21:19 IST
Moscow-bound Egyptair flight turns back after hoax threat
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A threatening letter that forced an EgyptAir plane bound for Moscow to return to Cairo was found to be a hoax following a security review, Egypt's national carrier said on Wednesday.

Flight MS 729 landed in Cairo airport 22 minutes after taking off earlier on Wednesday. "After the landing of EgyptAir flight MS 729, model A220-300, it was confirmed that the threat was negative after reviewing the security procedures," the airline said in a statement.

Another plane was prepared for the flight to Moscow and later took off with 93 passengers on board, it added later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021