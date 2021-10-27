Left Menu

AAP MP claims flight's landing 'shook the soul', Vistara responds 'touchdown was normal'

AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that a Vistara flight narrowly avoided accident and shook the soul while landing at the Bhubaneswar airport on Wednesday, following which Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia promised action.However, Vistara responded that while the flight did encounter strong tailwinds during its approach to land, the touchdown at the runway was normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 21:36 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that a Vistara flight narrowly avoided accident and ''shook the soul'' while landing at the Bhubaneswar airport on Wednesday, following which Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia promised action.

However, Vistara responded that while the flight did encounter strong tailwinds during its approach to land, the touchdown at the runway was normal. The flight UK785 departed from Delhi at 7 am and reached Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar around 9 am on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha MP tweeted, ''Today, Vistara flight's landing in Bhubaneswar shook the soul of the passengers and it narrowly avoided an accident.'' ''Please take some other work from the pilot otherwise some major incident may happen. Vistara management and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia sir, please take note,'' Singh added.

In response, Scindia stated on Twitter, ''Sanjay ji, we will take appropriate steps after investigating this matter. Thank you for bringing the incident to notice.'' In its statement later during the day, Vistara said the flight did encounter strong tailwinds during its approach to land. ''However, the pilots managed to make necessary adjustments, and despite the gusty winds, touchdown was normal. Our pilots are well trained and experienced in handling such situations,'' it added. ''Safety of our customers and staff is of paramount importance,'' it mentioned.

