Business briefs 3

Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of its new self-serve Enterprise CX platform to help brands build intelligent virtual assistants in a low-code environment and go live within a few days.

''We anticipate that in 12 months, this will contribute to 33 per cent of all of Haptik's revenue,'' Haptik co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Swapan Rajdev said.

The platform has been built on insights generated from over 300 enterprise solutions that Haptik has enabled across the world, cumulatively driving over four billion conversations to date. It is specifically designed keeping in mind the customer experience needs of Haptik's core clientele, which are consumer brands across e-commerce, digital native and gaming, insurance, mortgage and telecom industries.

''As conversational AI (artificial intelligence) shifts from being an early adopter to an early majority category, the shift to self-serve is inevitable and we believe Haptik's Enterprise CX-platform will lead the way,'' Rajdev said. * * * Hypto raises USD 3 mn in seed funding * Tech platform Hypto on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3 million (about Rs 22.5 crore) in seed funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from 3one4 Capital and Core 91.

The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors including Amrish Rau (CEO, Pine Labs) and Jitendra Gupta (CEO, Jupiter), according to a statement. Hypto will utilise the raised capital to expand its technology team and build web services to serve and support fresh financial use cases for technology businesses, it added.

Founded in 2018 by Abhishek Rajagopal, Aravind Sriraman, and Tholkappiyan Velavan, Hypto's platform has processed over 55 million transactions, totalling over USD 15 billion.

''We are breaking down finance into its fundamental components to create a new generation of highly accessible, scalable and low latency web services that power all financial use cases. We are also open-sourcing our connections to centralised financial institutions and decentralised networks,'' Abhishek Rajagopal, co-founder of Hypto, said. * * * The State Plate raises pre-seed funding from Antler India * The State Plate, a curated platform for India's best regional foods, on Wednesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding from Antler India.

''While running The State Plate over the past year, Raghav and I came across several regional food products being sold without labels, branding or good packaging. We want to fill this gap, and see a big opportunity for creating a strong brand that appeals to the modern consumer and has pan-India relevance,'' The State Plate co-founder Muskaan Sancheti said.

The company will double down on its private label strategy in the next few months, and expects it as a large part of the platform play in the long term, Sancheti added.

The State Plate is solving for pan-India accessibility of regional cuisine by building a platform of regional specialities from across the country. Since the launch, The State Plate has delivered over 35,000 orders to customers across India from its curated inventory of more than 500 products across nine Indian states. The platform is growing at over 45 per cent month-on-month, with 50 per cent of total customers returning for repeat purchases.

