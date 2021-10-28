Janvhi Kapoor Spotted Carrying MICHAEL to Celebrate the Launch of the Digital Campaign by Michael Kors

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Michael Kors is elated to reveal that Janhvi Kapoor was spotted carrying a MICHAEL Clementine Greenwich Medium Shoulder Bag from MICHAEL Michael Kors on her store visit to the Michael Kors flagship store at Jio World Drive, BKC Mumbai. The Saffiano leather Greenwich shoulder bag is the ultimate finishing touch to create a polished look. It is designed in a structured silhouette with a sleek turn-lock closure along with an adjustable gold-tone chain strap.

The month long MKMYWAY interactive experience concludes this weekend. Customers can visit their nearest Michael Kors stores in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore to avail of this hand-painted customisation on the signature MK handbags right in time for Diwali gifting.

After selecting their Signature print handbag, customers have the chance to have their bags hand-painted by Bangalore-based artist and illustrator Srishti Guptaroy (@srillustrator) with either their English/Hindi initials or with one of four unique motifs designed specifically for Diwali. Additionally, the motifs will be made available as gify stickers available to all Instagram users as an extension of the in-store program. Supplies are provided by Angelus Paints, a California paint company and world leader in luxury customization.

About Michael Kors Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors, and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe, and Asia, offering customers a seamless omnichannel experience. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Janhvi Kapoor carrying MICHAEL Michael Kors PWR PWR

