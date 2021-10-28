Left Menu

3 women farmers killed, 2 injured as truck hits them near Tikri border

PTI | Bahadurgarh | Updated: 28-10-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 10:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three women farmers were killed and two others injured after a truck hit them near the Tikri border in Haryana's Bahadurgarh early Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at Pakoda chowk, where the women were waiting for an autorickshaw to go to Bahadurgarh railway station.

After participating in the farmers' protest against the Centre's agri laws at the Tikri border, the women were returning to their village in the Mansa district of Punjab.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Chhinder Kaur (60), Amarjeet Kaur (58), and Gurmail Kaur (60). They belonged to Kheeva Dyaluwala village in Mansa district.

The injured persons were rushed to PGI Rohtak, the police said.

Hundreds of women have been participating in the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

