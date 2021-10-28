Left Menu

Qatar signs deal with Accor to manage World Cup fan accommodation

Qatar has awarded Europe's largest hotel group Accor to manage apartments and villas that will house fans visiting Qatar during next year’s World Cup, the Cup's organising committee said on Thursday. Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement it had signed an agreement with Accor to run operations and services across its host country real estate portfolio through the end of 2022.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 28-10-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 10:34 IST
Qatar signs deal with Accor to manage World Cup fan accommodation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar has awarded Europe's largest hotel group Accor to manage apartments and villas that will house fans visiting Qatar during next year's World Cup, the Cup's organising committee said on Thursday.

Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement it had signed an agreement with Accor to run operations and services across its host country real estate portfolio through the end of 2022. The decision to make full use of the Gulf Arab state's existing residential and apartments and villas will ensure that the country will have "a sustainable hotel market that does not leave Qatar with excess permanent hotel rooms post-2022," Hassan al Thawadi, who heads Qatar's organising body was quoted as saying.

Accor will provide staff to manage and operate more than 60,000 rooms in apartments and villas scattered across the Gulf Arab state, a separate Qatari official told Reuters. World Cup organisers hope to attract 1.2 million visitors to Qatar during the 28-day event, which kicks off next November. But Qatar has fewer than 30,000 hotel rooms in operation, according to data published in August by the Qatar National Tourism Authority.

Qatar is home to 2.9 million people, 85% of whom are foreigners. As the world's largest producer of liquified natural gas, Qatar has among the highest per capita incomes in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021