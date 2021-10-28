Dineout Launches New 'Reviews & Rating' Feature Allowing Users To Share Real-Time Experience

- Adds verified reviews for a genuine restaurant recommendation NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country returns to post-pandemic normalcy, and restaurants, pubs and bars across the country are welcoming eager diners, India's largest dining out and restaurant tech platform, Dineout has unveiled a revamped reviews & rating section that will allow food connoisseurs to share their dining-out experiences on the Dineout app. This feature aims to help diners get genuine restaurant recommendations from thousands of verified reviews available on the platform, and book a table at the restaurant they find the most appealing.

Dineout observed a surge in the number of customers on its platform and app, who are constantly looking for recommendations, reviews, ambience, food and much more at a restaurant. The new 'Reviews & rating' feature on Dineout will offer users the option to add photos and reviews at any of its 50,000+ partner restaurants across the country. With relevant sub-parameters such as Food, Ambience, Hygiene, Verified Reviews etc, now every diner can make informed gastronomical choices for themselves and their loved ones. Additionally, they can also share reviews they found useful while making dining out plans, or follow the Reviewer Profiles of their fellow foodies on Dineout. This would go a long way in creating the most memorable dining out experiences for millions of patrons around the country.

Expressing his enthusiasm about how this new feature would help foodies explore their favourite restaurants in town, Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO - Dineout said, ''At Dineout, we have a huge community of diners who constantly visit our platform for genuine recommendations, hence we believe that hundreds of thousands of 'reviews & ratings' available on the platform will help diners make an informed decision for their dining out needs and will also help our partner restaurants to improve their offerings to meet the changing demand.'' Some of the unique features of the reviews & rating program Verified reviews: Only those users who clear their bill via the Dineout app or redeem their Dineout Passport membership will be eligible for writing verified reviews. This unique feature ensures that the reviews on Dineout platform are written by actual diners who had visited the restaurant in the recent past, hence delivering reliable recommendations to users. This will enable diners to make informed decisions and find the right restaurant with the help of thousands of available trusted reviews on the Dineout app.

Relevance: To ensure the reviews are relevant and recent, a diner must submit their reviews and ratings within 10 days of visiting the restaurant.

Restaurant feedback: With an option to rate a restaurant on multiple parameters like food, hygiene & service, it enables restaurants to improve their services on real-time customer feedback.

Dineout is also rewarding users for their reviews and ratings on the app. Every time users share their experiences that get marked as ''Verified Reviews'', they will get a chance to earn INR 500 PromoCash.

