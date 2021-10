Norwegian Air revenue rises as travel picks up

Norwegian Air reported a 68% year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as travel in Europe gradually recovers from the pandemic.

The budget carrier's sales for the July-September period amounted to 1.52 billion Norwegian crowns ($180 million), up from 905 million crowns a year ago when global as well as regional and local travel remained severely restricted by COVID-19 lockdowns. ($1 = 8.4391 Norwegian crowns)

