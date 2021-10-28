Healthium Medtech introduces surgical wound dressing with patented infection prevention technology

• TRUSHIELD™ NXT is a comprehensive wound care system that combines a 3D hydro cellular substrate and patented infection prevention technology to offer 360-degree wound protection • Patents in the U.S, Europe, and India • Expands wound care portfolio. Aims to drive greater market penetration and availability in the wound dressing category BANGALORE, India, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthium Medtech Limited (''Healthium Medtech'' or ''Healthium''), a global medtech company focused on products used in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care, today announced the launch of TRUSHIELD™ NXT surgical wound dressing, adding to its portfolio of patented products in the wound care and infection prevention segments. In addition to wound care, Healthium's current product portfolio focusses on advanced surgery, urology, and arthroscopy products covering 52,000 stock keeping units.

As of fiscal 2021, Healthium is India's largest independent medical device company and second-largest company overall, in the surgical consumables market. In the non-captive surgical needles segment, it is the largest manufacturer globally, by volume and the third-largest company overall in urology collection devices market in the U.K. as on 31st March,2021. As of fiscal 2021, one in five surgeries conducted globally uses a Healthium product.

The announcement comes after Healthium's acquisition of CareNow Medical last month. As of July 31, 2021, the company has 21 patents in India and 11 patents in the United States, and a further 22 and 6 patent applications pending approval in India and US, respectively. With the acquisition of CareNow, the company has acquired an additional portfolio of one patent each in India, US and Europe, and one patent application pending approval in India.

TRUSHIELD™ NXT combines the advantages of a 3D hydrocellular substrate and patented infection prevention technology to offer a complete wound care system that provides 360 degree wound protection. It provides exudate and moisture management, while remaining waterproof. Its patented technology continuously inhibits pathogen growth with a unique non-leaching, non-depleting kill mechanism. It has patents in the U.S, Europe, and India.

The advanced wound care market expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%*.Dominated by traditional wound dressing such as cotton gauze, the Advanced wound dressing category has lagged in penetration because of high pricing of products and limited availability.TRUSHIELD™ NXT is non- adherent (does not stick to the wound and can be easily removed) and water proof with exudate management ability when compared to traditional wound dressing and reduces the need to repeatedly change dressings, thereby reducing costs Speaking on the new product launch Anish Bafna, CEO and MD, Healthium Medtech, said, ''We are excited to add TRUSHIELD™ NXT to strengthen our wound care and post-surgical care portfolio.Aligned to our vision 'Access to precision medtech for every patient, globally,' TRUSHIELD™ NXT is manufactured to high quality standards at our US FDA registered plant. With our sales network reaching 90% of districts in India with secondary healthcare facilities catering to 40,000 surgeons across 18000 hospitals, we look to offering wider choices to our customers and delivering better standards in patient care, with innovative and quality products.'' Dr. Ashok Moharana, Chief Medical Officer, Healthium Medtech said, ''A successful surgery is complemented by a well- healed wound. TRUSHIELD™ NXT surgical wound dressing, enables healing through exudate and moisture management ability while providing infection control with a patented technology that continuously inhibits growth of pathogen ( 99.99% kill rate against a broad spectrum of pathogen). The dressing is water-proof and does not adhere to the wound, for a trauma- less removal. We believe that with this new technology and our access, we will be able to benefit patients globally.'' *Frost & Sullivan report About Healthium Medtech Limited: Healthium Medtech Limited (''Company'' or ''Healthium Medtech'') is a global medtech company focused on products used in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care. One in five surgeries conducted globally uses a Healthium Medtech product. It is India's largest independent medical device company and second-largest company overall, in the surgical consumables market. In the non-captive surgical needles segment, Healthium Medtech is the largest manufacturer globally, by volume. Healthium Medtech is the third-largest company overall in urology collection devices market in the U.K. With a vision to provide ''Access to precision medtech for every patient, globally'', the Company has created extensive market access in India covering over 40,000 surgeons across 18,000 hospitals, reaching 90% of all districts in India, which have secondary healthcare facilities. It also is present across 80 countries.

The Company's diverse portfolio includes 52,000 SKUs across Advanced surgery, Urology, Arthroscopy and wound care products. With a strong focus on R & D, the company has 8 high precision, integrated and scaled manufacturing facilities with global certifications and approvals like US FDA, C.E and ISO. Since fiscal year 2018, the company has sold30 new products including a patented portfolio of arthroscopy products. As on July 31, 2021, the Company had a total of 21 patents in India and 11 patents in United States, and a further 22 and 6 patent applications pending approval in India and US, respectively. In addition, it has acquired 3 businesses in the last 2 months to expand market reach and its product portfolio.

