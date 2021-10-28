Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 12:12 IST
DS Smith says cardboard box volumes strong; flags higher costs
Cardboard maker DS Smith said on Thursday its box volume growth has been strong in the first half of the year, supported by the fast-moving consumer goods market and continued growth in e-commerce supply even as pandemic curbs ease.

The British company said its overall financial performance was in line with its expectations, but flagged an increase in costs, mainly driven by higher logistics and paper prices.

Also Read: World News Roundup: EU to propose easing checks on British trade to N. Ireland; Tiananmen statue creator accuses HK university of 'mafia' tactics and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

