Spain's 12-month flash CPI to October up 5.5%, fastest pace since 1992
Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 12:31 IST
Spanish consumer prices rose 5.5% year-on-year in October, the fastest pace since 1992, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.
The price increase was above a previous reading of 4.0% in September. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the number to increase to 4.5%.
INE data also showed Spain's EU-harmonized consumer price index rose 5.5% in October on an annual basis, up from 4.0% in September.
