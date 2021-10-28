Left Menu

Spain's 12-month flash CPI to October up 5.5%, fastest pace since 1992

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 12:31 IST
Spain's 12-month flash CPI to October up 5.5%, fastest pace since 1992

Spanish consumer prices rose 5.5% year-on-year in October, the fastest pace since 1992, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.

The price increase was above a previous reading of 4.0% in September. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the number to increase to 4.5%.

INE data also showed Spain's EU-harmonized consumer price index rose 5.5% in October on an annual basis, up from 4.0% in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

