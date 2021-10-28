Flipkart, Moj partner to enable Video and Live Commerce experiences at scale

Flipkart has collaborated with Indian short video-making platform, Moj, to enable Video and Live Commerce experiences at scale, the homegrown e-commerce marketplace platform said on Thursday.

Commenting on this partnership, Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head, Corporate Development, Flipkart, said, "The strategic collaboration between Flipkart and Moj will play a key role in onboarding the next 200 million e-commerce users while creating an ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders involved - from brands and sellers to content creators.

The partnership will enable Flipkart to engage the next 200 million e-commerce customers via short-form content. Through an in-app integration, Moj users will get a seamless content and e-commerce experience wherein they can buy tagged Flipkart marketplace products directly from the video screen.

In a press release, Flipkart said that the partnership also incentivises content creators in the Moj ecosystem by enabling new commerce-led revenue streams to deepen the socio-economic impact.

"The creator economy led revenue streams are globally seeing a massive upsurge and this collaboration with Flipkart is a step towards developing a concrete revenue stream for creators in India, while also enhancing the social experience of our users on the platform. This also opens the universe for creative in-app integrations towards personalized marketing," said Manohar Singh Charan, Chief Financial Officer Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd., the parent company of Moj.

With the highest monthly active user base of over 160 million users, Moj is today India's largest short-form video platform.