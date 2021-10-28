Building stronger ties this festive season, Ferns N Petals experiences an exponential growth of 50% hike on gifting orders this year

• FNP New Campaign 'Deepawali Apni Si' crosses 1+ Million views on social media • FNP Diwali gifting catalogue includes 10,000 + gifting options • FNP receives 2000+ orders per day with exponential growth rate of 50% in comparison to year 2020 • Assuring timely express delivery, the brand delivers to more than 120+ countries NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferns N Petals, Indian gifting giant launches #Deepawali Apni Si, India's new digital campaign this festive season. Crossing 1+ Million views, the campaign is built on the significance of kindness and be a helping hand in need and aims to encourage people to spread brightness and joy in the lives of old, isolated and lonely people. Celebrating the festival of lights, FNP brings theme-based festive to personalized gifting options. Ferns N Petals introduces various categories of gifting options like Perfumes, Apparels, Designer diyas combination with Indoor Plants, Statues of Deities, Personalized Gifting, Healthy Savories, and much more.

Diwali has always been about exchanging gifts, meet and greet each other. During this festive season, Ferns N Petals witnessed an upsurge in orders to 2000+ per day across categories and FNP is growing at an exponential rate of 50% in comparison to the year 2020. FNP brings 10,000+ gifting options from apparel, perfumes, jewelry, sweets, earthen lamps, candles, dry fruits, Lakshmi-Ganesh idols, combination sweets hampers and more.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Manish Saini, COO Ecommerce said, ''We want to make the festival meaningful for everyone, hence, we have come up with 10,000 + gifting options this year to serve our customers. We are taking all the safety measures like sanitizing all the items that are being shipped. We are observing 50% growth rate in orders as compared to last year, as we are getting 2000+ Diwali orders everyday.'' He added, ''We have a very special theme for Diwali this year, #Deepawali Apni Si. With this theme- FNP intends to remind the society and urges them to make the festival meaningful for the ones who live alone, or stay away from family or do not have a family.'' Ferns N Petals comes with gifting options from beautifully designed statues of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi to sustainable gifting options such as indoor plants to décor items to dry fruit hampers, immunity hampers to beautiful diyas. Opt for intricate patterns of Cherry Blossom tea pot cup sets, to Ganesha tea light candle holder to crystals pyramids and trees to antique home décor showpieces, get your most loved gifts from the house of FNP. Additionally, Ferns N Petals is offering Personalized Diwali Gift items like cushions, photo frames, key rings, 3D mugs, wall clocks, etc. This year's festive gifting catalog also showcases the evergreen traditional gift options such as Indian sweets which include KajuKatli, Laddoos, Milk Cake, etc. and premium quality dry fruits and aesthetically appealing home decor items. For last-minute Diwali gifts delivery, FNP brings same-day express delivery options which allows one to send gifts at select regions. The company is delivering in almost 120+ countries worldwide this year and is offering free shipping and promise to deliver the same day in certain countries like Canada, UK, UAE, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia and a few more and next day delivery in most of the other countries like USA, Australia, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, etc. The gorgeous gift wrapping also tends to be the absolute show-stealer for most of the customers. So let's set the festive mood on and send beautiful gifts for Diwali online to friends, families, and relatives.

About Ferns N Petals: Ferns N Petals came into existence in 1994 that has grown to be the Largest Gifting Portal in India in the last 25 years. The journey started with a single store under the entrepreneurship of Mr Vikaas Gutgutia, which has now emerged as a reputed brand with 11 verticals under the FNP World. These verticals are FNP Retail & Franchising, FNP E-commerce – India| UAE| Singapore, FNP Cakes 'N' More, FNP Gardens, FNP Weddings & Events, FNP Floral Touch - UAE, WDH (Wedding Design Hub), Flowers 'N' More, FNP Flagship, Sipping Thoughts and FNP Media.

Today, the brand leads the floral, gifting and cakes industry with 386 outlets in more than 120 cities pan India. The company also has ten luxury venues in Delhi NCR to offer vast spaces to host social and corporate gatherings. FNP is consciously foraying into various fields to make your special moments even more memorable, be it your birthday or even your wedding.

