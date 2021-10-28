FirstMeridian Headcount Crosses 100,000

Bangalore, 28th October 2021: FirstMeridian, is a HR Staffing and Business services, announced today that it had crossed the 100,000 - associate mark, growing by more than 35% over the last 12 months. The workforce is deployed across 1000+ customer locations across India. In the first three years of business, FirstMeridian has scaled new heights, with strong growth across its group companies Innovsource, V5 Global, Affluent, and CBSI. Despite the second wave of COVID-19, FirstMeridian Group has seen growth across sectors. Among the company's 100,000+ employees, one in every five is assigned to banks and other financial institutions, and one in every six is assigned to telecommunications, retail, and consumer products.E-commerce and logistics also played a significant role, while manufacturing, auto, and other allied segments saw new growth opportunities as a result of 'Make in India' and ‘Production Linked Incentive Schemes’. In contrast to the first wave, the temporary staffing industry did not see widespread demobilisation during the second wave. ''We are thankful to our customers, associates, and colleagues for this achievement. We are committed to providing job opportunities to the country's growing first-time workforce, allowing workers to achieve economic and financial independence. Every day, we empower people through relevant employment opportunities and assist businesses in acquiring appropriate talent in the short amount of time, keeping with our vision of improving economic opportunities for the workforce is a direct representation of the achievement of the milestone,'' said Sudhakar Balakrishnan, Group CEO, FirstMeridian. “Our growth has come as a result of customers, associates, colleagues, and job-seekers placing their trust in FirstMeridian, which has enabled us to build a premier HR platform with crafting new age tech-enabled talent strategies for the future. Post pandemic, we hope to see a positive trend in the job market, resulting in more employment in our country, fuelled by government policies that will drive job formularisation”, Sudhakar Balakrishnan further added. With Four companies under its umbrella, FirstMeridian provides industry-focused and end-to-end automated General Staffing, Managed Services, IT Staffing, and Permanent Recruitment solutions to its 1100+ clients. It has also broadened its scope to include Trade Marketing Solutions, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Master Services Provider (MSP), Pharma Staffing, and technology solutions such as Field Force Automation and Trade Marketing Apps, a Mobile Attendance and Employee Self-Service App, and an online subscription-based skilling platform. About FirstMeridian: FirstMeridian was formed in 2018 by renowned investors – Janchor Partners, Goldman Sachs, Samara Capital and Newlane. Headquartered in Bangalore, FirstMeridian is a Human Resources investment platform empowered by technology and innovation, with interests in Staffing, Managed Services and HR Automation. FirstMeridian presently employs over 100,000+ people who serve 1000+ clients across 1100+ locations PAN India. FirstMeridian primarily caters to industry sectors, including BFSI, E-Commerce, Telecom, IT, Consumer Durables & Electricals, Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, Entertainment, Pharma and more, extending end-to-end human capital solutions. Website: www.firstmeridian.com PWR PWR

