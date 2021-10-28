Left Menu

European stocks struggle as Volkswagen offsets earnings cheer

Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, dropped 2.7% after cutting its deliveries outlook and reporting lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to the global chip crunch. The wider auto index fell 0.7%. Stellantis also cut its planned quarterly production by 30% due to the chip crisis, although its shares rose 2.1%.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 12:57 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks struggled for direction on Thursday, one of the busiest days for earnings, as some leading automakers warned of production hit from chip shortages while a handful of companies reported upbeat results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.01% in early deals, just as global stocks retreated from rallies on the back of supply chain snags highlighted in earnings reports. Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, dropped 2.7% after cutting its deliveries outlook and reporting lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to the global chip crunch. The wider auto index fell 0.7%.

Stellantis also cut its planned quarterly production by 30% due to the chip crisis, although its shares rose 2.1%. On the bright side, Airbus added 2.8% after the world's largest commercial planemaker raised its full-year financial targets.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, jumped 6.5% after lifting its full-year forecast as higher beer sales in Brazil boosted its quarterly earnings. All eyes are on the European Central Bank meeting later in the day where policy is expected to remain unchanged, with the bank likely to push back against expectations for a rate hike next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

