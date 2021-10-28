DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES
- Country:
- India
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).
CURRENCY TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL CODE USD/INR 74.15 75.65 74.09 75.81 EUR/INR 85.49 88.37 85.43 88.55 GBP/INR 101.36 104.56 101.28 104.77 JPY/INR 64.82 67.02 64.76 67.15 CHF/INR 80.08 83.05 80.01 83.22 AUD/INR 55.17 57.39 55.12 57.50 NZD/INR 52.83 55.08 52.79 55.19 CAD/INR 59.53 61.54 59.49 61.66 SGD/INR 54.70 56.46 54.66 56.57 HKD/INR 9.47 9.79 9.46 9.81 DKK/INR 11.50 11.88 11.48 11.90 NOK/INR 8.73 9.02 8.72 9.04 SEK/INR 8.59 8.86 8.58 8.88 NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCLATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.
----------------------------
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Eddings resigns as CA chairman ahead of AGM due to lack of support from states
MEA rejects China's objection to Vice President Naidu's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, says state is inalienable part of India
Govt employees demand reinstatement of 900 workers disengaged in J&K
China's President Xi speaks with German Chancellor Merkel - state media
Germany's Merkel speaks with China's Xi ahead of G20 summit - German govt statement