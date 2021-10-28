DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL CODE USD/INR 74.15 75.65 74.09 75.81 EUR/INR 85.49 88.37 85.43 88.55 GBP/INR 101.36 104.56 101.28 104.77 JPY/INR 64.82 67.02 64.76 67.15 CHF/INR 80.08 83.05 80.01 83.22 AUD/INR 55.17 57.39 55.12 57.50 NZD/INR 52.83 55.08 52.79 55.19 CAD/INR 59.53 61.54 59.49 61.66 SGD/INR 54.70 56.46 54.66 56.57 HKD/INR 9.47 9.79 9.46 9.81 DKK/INR 11.50 11.88 11.48 11.90 NOK/INR 8.73 9.02 8.72 9.04 SEK/INR 8.59 8.86 8.58 8.88 NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCLATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

