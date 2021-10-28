Left Menu

Bajaj Finserv posts 14% rise in net profit at Rs 1,122 cr in Q2

Bajaj Finserv on Thursday reported a nearly 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,122 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 14:47 IST
Bajaj Finserv posts 14% rise in net profit at Rs 1,122 cr in Q2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Finserv on Thursday reported a nearly 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,122 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 986 crore during the same period a year ago.

Consolidated total income during Q2 FY22 rose to Rs 18,008 crore, from Rs 15,052 crore in Q2 FY21, Bajaj Finserv said in a release.

New loans booked during the quarter under review were 6.33 million (63.3 lakh) as against 4.63 million (46.3 lakh) in Q1 FY22 – a healthy increase of 37 per cent sequentially, it said.

New loans booked are close to pre-pandemic level of 6.47 million in Q2 FY20. After the disruption caused by the second wave of Covid-19 in Q1 FY22, recovery gathered momentum in the second quarter of this fiscal on the back of reopening of the economy in most states, rapid vaccinations and continued policy support, Bajaj Finserv said.

The company and its subsidiaries took the initiative in arranging vaccinations for employees and their families. ''Under these improved circumstances, our businesses have shifted focus to growth and remain cautiously optimistic about the prospects for rest of the year,'' it said.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv were trading at Rs 18,172.35 apiece in late afternoon deals on the BSE, up 0.88 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021