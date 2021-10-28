Left Menu

V-Guard Q2 net profit up 15% at Rs 59.4 cr; sales rise 46% to Rs 907 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 14:52 IST
V-Guard Q2 net profit up 15% at Rs 59.4 cr; sales rise 46% to Rs 907 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Electrical appliances manufacturer V-Guard Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 15.09 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 59.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 51.61 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations grew 45.65 per cent to Rs 907.40 crore during the period under review as against Rs 623 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

V-Guard's total expenses were at Rs 826.77 crore, up 48.57 per cent in Q2/FY2021-22 as against Rs 556.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from electronics segment was at Rs 209.15 core during the said period and the same from the electricals segment stood at Rs 418.82 crore.

The revenue from consumer durables was at Rs 279.42 crore in in the July-September quarter this year.

V-Guard Industries Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly said: ''This quarter saw a recovery from the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 in the first quarter of this year during which the south and east regions were more affected. The sharp increase in input costs has had some impact on gross margins.'' ''While we have taken pricing actions to offset a major part of the cost inflation, some more actions will follow in the ensuing months,'' he said.

Shares of V-Guard Industries Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 253.50 apiece on the BSE, up 1.50 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021