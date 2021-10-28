Nature's Essence easy-to-use DIY Facial Kits formulated with natural ingredients

GURGAON, India, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Essence, a leading beauty brand offering the most affordable and transformational skincare products, talks about the brand's DIY Facial Kits.

Nature's Essence offers a range of 5 easy-to-use facial kits for an effective facial at home viz. the Glowing Gold Facial Kit, the Brightening Diamond Facial Kit, the Whitening Pearl Facial Kit, the Flawless Papaya Facial Kit and the Gentle Fruit Facial Kit – all of them combine the power of nature and science, to nourish, hydrate and perfect one's natural glow.

Each kit comes with a vital pre-facial prep that only Nature's Essence offers: a De tan Therapy wipe-off mask that preps the skin and sets the stage for the transformation. Nature's Essence De tan Therapy, packed with Nature's De tan Power, is considered an essential pre-facial step that maximises the effect of every facial, which is why the company provides it, with compliments, in all the facial kits.

Glowing Gold Facial Kit: This facial kit gives a parlour-like glow in just 30-mins. Exfoliate, condition, hydrate and polish the skin from the comfort of home. Flaunt skin that glows with the radiance of precious gold.

Brightening Diamond Facia l Kit : This facial kit gives diamond white, diamond bright skin in just 30 minutes from the comfort of home. Cleanse, nourish, polish and perfect your skin with the Brightening Diamond facial kit. Whitening Pearl Facial Kit: Nature's Essence Pearl Facial Kit is a 4-step facial kit for fair skin with the glow of pearls. Pearl sparkle lightens complexion making it visibly fairer, while lactic acid and vitamin E conditions skin making it smooth and more luminous. Get a pearl white glow in just 30 minutes.

Gentle Fruit: The Gentle Fruit facial kit by Nature's Essence gently nourishes skin and keeps it fresh and radiant. Enriched with saffron, apple, coconut, orange peel and almonds, this facial makes skin visibly smoother.

Nature 's Essence Flawless Papaya Facial Kit: Get flawless, blemish-free skin with Nature's Essence Flawless Papaya Facial Kit. Cleanse, exfoliate, nourish and polish the skin, right from the comfort of your home. Get ready to flaunt that perfectly clear skin with the power of papaya.

Spokesperson Quote : Mr Amit Chopra MD & CEO ESME Consumer Pvt. ltd - Nature's Essence ''Facials are the ultimate beauty ritual that makes a woman feel beautiful as well as pampered. The pandemic has jump-started the at-home facial revolution and Nature's Essence, with its heritage in making high quality facial kits that are used by professional salons pan-India, has introduced easy-to-use facial kits that deliver exceptional results even when you do a DIY facial at home.'' Nature's Essence best selling facial kits are available on: https://amzn.to/3kEilUt Company Profile Founded in 1998, Nature's Essence has built a reputation for transformative and trustworthy skincare products. Whatever one needs, there's an effective Nature's Essence solution for it - be it Facial Kits, Bleaches, Face Creams, Face Washes, Moisturisers, Scrubs, Face packs, Hair Remover Creams. With products aimed at retail as well as professional consumption, the brand boasts of a Pan-India distribution covering 200,000 retailers, 60,000 salons, and all of India's leading e-commerce platforms.

Started with the vision of offering natural skincare, today, each product incorporates the Nature's Essence hallmark, NatureTech: the best, most potent natural ingredients, precisely extracted and blended by science into transformative and effective beauty solutions.

