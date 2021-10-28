Singapore's health ministry said it is looking into an "unusual surge" in infections after the city-state reported 5,324 new cases of COVID-19, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, while intensive care beds were filling up. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Russia plans to relaunch its troubled vaccination advertising and public information campaign amid surging COVID-19 infection and death rates, the daily Kommersant newspaper reported, while its capital imposed its strictest lockdown measures since June 2020. * Finance minister Rishi Sunak used a stronger forecast for Britain's post-lockdown economic recovery to promise higher public spending and he vowed to protect households from a sharp rise in inflation that could approach 5% next year.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination deadline will not require immediate action on the part of employers against unvaccinated employees when it comes into force on Dec. 8, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said on Wednesday.

* COVID-19 is slowly retreating across most of North, Central and South America, the Pan American Health Organization said, reporting that last week the continent's death and infection figures were the lowest in over a year. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia eased its COVID-related travel advice for several countries including the United States, Britain, and Canada as it prepares to reopen its borders next week for the first time in over 18 months. * New Zealand said it would ease coronavirus border restrictions that have been in place since March 2020, and move to a system of home isolation for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from early next year.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The World Bank has approved a $360 million development policy financing (DPF) loan to support Egypt's post-pandemic recovery, the lender said.

* Growth in sub-Saharan Africa's big economies will be mixed into 2022, after a year of recovery from lockdowns, as life slowly returns to normal though vaccination rates are low, a Reuters poll found. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Novavax said it had completed the real-time submission of an application for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United Kingdom. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks traded in narrow ranges near recent record highs on Thursday as investors digested a stream of mixed earnings ahead of key central bank meetings. * Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude, and rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe, Russia, and some outbreaks of infections in China dented hopes for an economic recovery.

* The U.S. economy likely grew at its slowest in more than a year in the third quarter as infections flared up, further straining global supply chains and causing shortages of goods such as automobiles that almost stifled consumer spending. * The Bank of Japan retained its easy monetary policy settings and projected inflation at well below its 2% target for at least two more years, reinforcing market bets it will lag other central banks in dialing back crisis-mode policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)