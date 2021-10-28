Aviation minister visits Delhi airport to supervise progress of Digi Yatra

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Delhi airport on Thursday to supervise the progress of Digi Yatra mechanism that allows the passengers to check-in at the airport using biometric technology.

The minister said on Twitter, ''Visited the Delhi airport and supervised the progress of Digi Yatra, a forward-looking mechanism to digitise passenger processing-from entry to boarding.'' ''It will be a milestone towards realising the PM's goal of Digital India. Glad to see the Ministry of Civil Aviation's ambitious mission taking shape,'' he added.

The Digi Yatra initiative seeks to promote paperless and hassle-free air travel. It is a biometrics-based digital processing system for passenger entry and related requirements at the airport.

The minister also visited the CISF security centre at the Delhi airport to understand the systems that were being used. ''Visited the CISF Security Center at the @DelhiAirport to understand & learn about the systems in use. Safety, security & a smooth passenger experience is our utmost priority. Not to mention that our Jawans keep strict vigil 24x7. My salute to them, including the support staff,'' he tweeted.

The minister said he also met a few workers, who were travelling abroad, from Jharkhand at the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport on Thursday.

''Had a brief chat about their experience and wait time at the airport. On being told it was 10 hours, requested airport officials to serve food and ensure their well being,'' he tweeted.

The minister said he chaired a detailed discussion with the corporate team of GMR — which is the majority shareholder of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) — on airport security and passenger processing mechanisms in place. He said he learned about the workings of GMR's software through a demo.

''On the sidelines, had a fruitful interaction (with GMR) about strengthening the hub and spoke model for air connectivity in India,'' he added on Twitter.

