Shrenik Ghodawat Wins Times Group 'Young Business Tycoon 2021' Award

PUNE and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrenik Ghodawat, Director - Sanjay Ghodawat Group was recently honoured with the 'Young Business Tycoon 2021' award through the Times Group on 28th August, 2021. An article featuring the award and information on Shrenik Ghodawat was featured in Pune Times, 'Times Inspiring Men & Women' on the same date.

Shrenik is the Managing Director of Ghodawat Consumer Ltd (GCL). He spearheads all the strategic functions of GCL and has a clear focus on taking GCL among Top 10 FMCG companies in India. Under his leadership, GCL has become one of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India and has recently earned a distinguished recognition of becoming an INR 1,000 cr revenue company with 50% growth targeted for next two years.

He is the Director in Renom Energy Services Pvt Ltd (RENOM), which is India's largest Independent Service Provider for operation and maintenance of Renewable Energy assets. It manages over 1300MW of assets across 7 states in India.

Shrenik is also a director in Star Air, which is one of the most trusted regional airlines in India. It has won the trust and hearts of thousands of people with its on time, affordable and world-class services. It currently flies to 15 destinations in India. Shrenik has been recognised with various National and International awards by prestigious organisations for his exemplary work in varied sectors.

Speaking on his currently bestowed honour, Shrenik Ghodawat said, ''Our focus at GCL is to provide best quality products to our customers at the most affordable prices. We are into touching and enhancing the lives of people through our products and service, and we also now want to make them shareholders as beneficiaries of our profitable business. Awards give recognition to the leader but the leader is backed by a great team work of people and I want to dedicate this award to my entire team at SGG.'' About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000 and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

