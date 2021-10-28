Left Menu

Bajaj Auto launches new variants of Pulsar 250

The Pune-based automaker had introduced its sportbike Pulsar in the Indian market in October 2001.This quarter-litre offering, which comes with the 250 cc BS6 DTS-i oil-cooled engine, elevates the Pulsar portfolio that has spawned motorcycles from 125-220cc since its launch, the company said. Rakesh Sharma - Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, Precisely two decades ago, Bajaj Auto had launched the first Pulsar and changed motorcycling in India forever.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto on Thursday launched the all-new Pulsar 250 in two variants R250 and N250, priced at Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs1.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. The Pune-based automaker had introduced its sportbike Pulsar in the Indian market in October 2001.

This quarter-litre offering, which comes with the 250 cc BS6 DTS-i oil-cooled engine, elevates the Pulsar portfolio that has spawned motorcycles from 125-220cc since its launch, the company said. Rakesh Sharma - Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “Precisely two decades ago, Bajaj Auto had launched the first Pulsar and changed motorcycling in India forever. Since then, there has been a succession of Pulsars, which have set new benchmarks in India and globally making Pulsar one of the most loved motorcycling brands across 50 countries''.

''Today, Pulsar yet again ups the benchmark with the launch of two new Pulsar 250s. We are confident that these two superbly crafted machines will exhilarate the Pulsarmaniacs and attract more riders to the Pulsar brand and the quarter-litre class of biking,'' he added.

