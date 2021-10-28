Left Menu

IFFCO Kisan's My Urban Greens supplies 8,095 plants to Rashtrapati Bhavan

IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd on Thursday said it has supplied 8,095 medicinal and ornamental plants under its My Urban Greens initiative to Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.My Urban Greens, the flagship brand of IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd, provides urban gardening solutions like rooftop farming, vertical gardens, landscape development, and garden maintenance services.

My Urban Greens, the flagship brand of IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd, provides urban gardening solutions like rooftop farming, vertical gardens, landscape development, and garden maintenance services. The company is also into corporate gifting of various kinds of indoor plants, flowerpots and gardening accessories. ''My Urban Greens bagged the order from the President's Secretariat through an e-tender. In value terms, the order was for about Rs 6.4 lakh, exclusive of taxes,'' IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd Managing Director Sandeep Malhotra said in a statement. The plants supplied to the Rashtrapati Bhavan include Brahmi, Lemongrass, Kapur, Tulsi, Rosemary, Mallow, Kalmegh, Majtari, Mandukaparni, Aparajita, and Jeevani, he said.

''Winning an order from the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President Secretariat) is a huge achievement for us at My Urban Greens, and we are extremely proud of it,'' he noted.

Malhotra further said this unique opportunity provided by the President Secretariat will go a long way in creating awareness that adapting green solutions brings a sustainable future for everyone.

The move will encourage people to adopt greenery and healthy practices, he added. In addition to this prestigious order to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the company had also recently supplied various types of plants, including outdoor fruit-bearing, ornamental plants, worth Rs 12.3 lakh to the Hapur Collectorate in Uttar Pradesh. The company supplied the plants in association with Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Limited, Delhi that took the initiative as per its corporate social responsibility. The company has two stores of My Urban Greens in Delhi and Gurugram.

