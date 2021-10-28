Left Menu

Best Agrolife Q2 profit jumps to Rs 25 cr; revenue up 15pc at Rs 325 cr

With leading products in the upcoming quarters, we are creating a strong pipeline for the business, Best Agrolife Managing Director Vimal Alawadhi said.The company had posted a turnover of Rs 912 crore during the last fiscal. The Delhi-based Best Agrolife Ltd has three plants in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:16 IST
Agro-chemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd has posted a multi-fold increase in standalone net profit at Rs 24.94 crore for the quarter ended September on higher sales revenue.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue in the second quarter of this fiscal increased to Rs 324.71 crore as against Rs 281.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

''The continuous efforts to understand the needs of our biggest stakeholders, the farmers, is showing us the path to create innovative products. With leading products in the upcoming quarters, we are creating a strong pipeline for the business,'' Best Agrolife Managing Director Vimal Alawadhi said.

The company had posted a turnover of Rs 912 crore during the last fiscal. The Delhi-based Best Agrolife Ltd has three plants in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu. It is into the manufacturing of technical, intermediates and formulation businesses of insecticide, fungicide and herbicide among others.

