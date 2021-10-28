Left Menu

Upcoming swanky liquor vends can place order for alcohol procurement from Nov 11: Delhi govt

According to officials, the guidelines clarify that vends operating under the old policy regime will not be able to procure liquor after November 7 as they have to wrap up their business by November 16 and make way for new allottees.Officials said this is to avoid any last minute chaos or shortage or excess of liquor with shops.

Swanky liquor vends, which will start operations under the new excise policy from the second half of next month, can place orders for procurement of alcohol from November 11, according to the new guidelines issued by the Delhi government. The guidelines were issued for placing orders and also receiving the liquor stock for upcoming new swanky shops as well as those functioning under the old regime.

Under the new excise policy of the Delhi government, all the 850 liquor vends, including the 260-odd outlets run privately, have been given to private firms through open tender. The new licence holders will start retail sale of liquor in the city from November 17.

Currently, only government vends are operating and they will close down on November 16. Private liquor vends were shut on September 30. In an order issued by the assistant commissioner (policy) of the excise department, the new retail shops can start placing order for procurement of the liquor from November 11. It said the last date for placing order for procurement of alcohol for hotels, clubs, restaurants and retail shops operating under old excise policy is November 3. ''Last date of receiving stock by existing retail and HCR (hotel, club, restaurant) licensees is November 7,'' the order issued on October 26 said.

According to officials, the guidelines clarify that vends operating under the old policy regime will not be able to procure liquor after November 7 as they have to wrap up their business by November 16 and make way for new allottees.

Officials said this is to avoid any last minute chaos or shortage or excess of liquor with shops. According to the new excise policy, which was put in public domain in July this year, swanky liquor vends will be set up in 32 zones across the city where people would be able to walk-in and choose the liquor brand of their choice akin to shopping malls.

Some such establishments will also have arrangement for snacks and other eating items.

The new excise policy allows opening of five super-premium retail vends having area of 2,500 square feet. Liquor tasting facility will also be developed at these super-premium retail vends.

The guidelines issued by the excise department also stated that new L-1 licensee or wholesale vendors will be able to start stocking from November 2.

''Starting date for new L-1 for buildup of stock is November 2…(while) Last date for receiving of stock by existing L-1/L-1F licensees is October 30,'' the order said.

