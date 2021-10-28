Simplilearn Crosses the 3 Million Learner Milestone Within a Year of Reaching the 2 Million Mark

- Simplilearn's bootcamp training approach is ideal for quick and effective upskilling - High-touch and digitally forward learning environment attracts learners of all ages BENGALURU, India, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's leading online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, today announced the milestone of 3 million professionals, selecting and using its learning platform. The company began operations in 2010, achieved the 1 million mark in early 2018, and doubled this count to 2 million in under three years. Now, less than nine months later, the company has crossed the 3 million mark on the platform. Every month, nearly 2 lakh learners actively train on the platform, akin to the entire enrollment of a large university campus.

This growth, accelerated by the pandemic, has been further boosted by the recent investment by the private equity leader, Blackstone, in the company in July this year. Simplilearn's effective marketing efforts with its latest Ambition ''CannotBeLockedDown'' campaign have also contributed effectively to the positive growth of the learner base. Each month, hundreds of thousands of professionals access free courses via Simplilearn's SkillUp platform, and tens of thousands more purchase one of its award-winning bootcamp programs.

With work-from-home and hybrid work models over the past year and a half, professionals have made the best use of their time by upskilling and learning online to grow and further their careers. Simplilearn's high-touch learning, bootcamp-style learning model, hands-on projects, and partnerships with leading global universities and corporates stand as solid pillars to make it the upskilling partner of choice for individuals and corporations across the globe.

Simplilearn's certification courses are developed with industry partners like Microsoft, AWS, IBM, and Facebook. The company currently offers 15 Post Graduate Programs in collaboration with leading institutions of higher education like Purdue University, Caltech CTME, MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, Jagdish Sheth School of Management, IIT Kanpur, IIIT Bangalore, IIIT Tiruchirappalli, and UMass Amherst in skills including data science, artificial intelligence, DevOps, full stack development, project management, and digital marketing.

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn, said, ''With the rapid growth of the digital economy, relevant task-focused skills are vital for the foundation of a successful career and long-run competitiveness. As continuous learning and upskilling become keys to career success, online learning continues to gain popularity among students and professionals. Given that we have moved from 2 million to 3 million learners in less than nine months, we look forward to amplifying this growth further with our offerings. The recent investment by Blackstone and our Ambition ''CannotBeLockedDown'' campaign have been significant growth contributors to the business over the past couple of months. In fact, our recent survey revealed that 85% of professionals look forward to post-pandemic recovery and growth, with close to 60% looking at upskilling themselves as the next step in their career development plan. We also saw several Indian startups and leading universities partner with us for tech-specific skilling programs.'' In 2020, Simplilearn introduced a free skills development program called SkillUp. This program offers over 1,000 hours of self-paced video learning in 800 in-demand skills. It allows learners to explore in-demand topics in top professional and technology fields for free - helping them make the right learning and career decisions.

While the majority of the learner base consists of individual B2C learners, the company offers outcome-driven corporate training and upskilling programs for organizations across 12 countries today. Simplilearn offers aspirants both short-term and Master's programs in digital skills and new-age technologies.

Simplilearn's bootcamp approach to training not only focuses on offering a real classroom experience to its learners but also provides the opportunity to get job-ready training through hands-on labs in the skills and tools that are in top demand today. All this is made possible through Simplilearn's AI-powered learning platform, ''EngageX,'' that successfully delivers high engagement rates and a unique learning experience to the learners. Simplilearn conducts more than 1,500 live classes, and programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains such as Big Data, Data Science and Business Intelligence, AI & Machine Learning, Digital Marketing, Cyber Security, Software Development, and Project Management.

