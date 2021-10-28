Soccer-Businessman found guilty of endangering flight that crashed and killed Cardiff's Sala

David Henderson, the businessman who organised the flight that crashed and led to the death of soccer player Emiliano Sala, has been found guilty on Thursday by the Cardiff Crown Court of endangering the safety of the aircraft, local media said.

Henderson, 67, had been accused of failing to follow safety protocols that caused the death of 28-year-old Sala and pilot David Ibbotson when their plane crashed into the English Channel on a flight from Nantes to Cardiff in January 2019.

