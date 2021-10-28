WhiteHat Jr to offer music lessons for 18yrs+ segment

Edtech company WhiteHat Jr on Thursday said it will offer music lessons to adults through its platform, within three months of starting the course for children.

In July, WhiteHat Jr - which also offers coding and mathematics classes on its platform - had announced the commercial launch of a music curriculum for guitar and piano in India and the US.

''The music course for 18+ was catalysed by the overwhelming interest that the WhiteHat Jr music course had received from young learners and the interest that had been shown by adults. WhiteHat Jr's Perform With Music will help satiate the core desire of the grown-up segment to express themselves through music, and connect with fellow music lovers,'' WhiteHat Jr CEO Trupti Mukker told PTI.

On one level, the specially-designed curriculum will help learners practice contemporary music, and on the other, it will offer opportunities such as virtual Jam Rooms for music aspirants to practice and jam together, she added. The course price starts at Rs 6,999 for eight classes.

Perform With Music will also have curated events called 'Socials' where learners can give live performances and engage with fellow music enthusiasts.

“There is music for everyone and all occasions. Our music offering for grown-ups is geared to help young professionals, parents, and grandparents come out of the humdrum of a daily routine musically and fulfil the desire of living a multi-faceted life,'' Mukker said. WhiteHat Jr's 1,500-community of music teachers uses resources like interactive sheet music, backing tracks and audiovisual cues to inspire music aspirants to learn at their own pace and also make creative compositions.

The company - acquired by Byju's last year for USD 300 million - has partnered with musical legend Asha Bhosle as part of its brand campaign to popularise its music offering to aspirants.

