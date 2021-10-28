Flipkart, Moj collaborate for video, Live Commerce

Walmart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart on Thursday said it has partnered with homegrown short video platform Moj to enable video and Live Commerce experiences at scale. This will help Flipkart to scale video commerce in the country and engage the next 200 million e-commerce customers, a statement said.

''Besides making e-commerce accessible to millions of first-time users, this collaboration also incentivizes content creators in the Moj ecosystem by enabling new commerce-led revenue streams to deepen socio-economic impact,'' it added.

Moj has a monthly active user base of over 160 million members. As per a RedSeer Consulting report, the gross merchandise value of live commerce through short videos is expected to touch USD 5 billion in India by 2025. "The rise of short-form video as a preferred content format across India today has created the right opportunity for us to pursue Video and Live Commerce at scale,'' Flipkart Senior Vice President and Head, Corporate Development, Ravi Iyer said. The strategic collaboration between Flipkart and Moj will play a key role in onboarding the next 200 million e-commerce users while creating an ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders involved - from brands and sellers to content creators, he added.

''...we continue to bridge the gap between audiences through our regional language interface experience, which has played a key role in onboarding first-time consumers. Moj's wide reach through the Indic languages it operates in is another step in this direction,'' Iyer said.

Manohar Singh Charan, Chief Financial Officer at Mohalla Tech (parent company of Moj), said creators are at the heart of everything Moj does and one of its key efforts is to help create stable long-term opportunities that help its creator community monetize their content. ''The creator economy-led revenue streams are globally seeing a massive upsurge, and this collaboration with Flipkart is a step towards developing a concrete revenue stream for creators in India, while also enhancing the social experience of our users on the platform,'' he added.

This also opens the universe for creative in-app integrations towards personalized marketing, he explained. ''The seamless amalgamation of content and commerce will push brands to reimagine how they connect with their consumers and ignite the digital social commerce revolution in India," Charan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)