Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd inks pacts to help provide skill development training prog

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd on Thursday signed two pacts with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Bhubaneswar, for providing skill development training to youth from the peripheral villages of mining areas.

The two CSR initiatives -- 'Udaan' and 'Sahyog' -- will help 40 youths from peripheral villages to join a two-year full-time ITI training in fitter/electrician trades and 30 divyangjan to join a six month-long skill training programme respectively, the coal ministry said in a statement.

''Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL)... under its CSR initiative has signed today two MoUs with an investment of Rs 1.38 crore with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Bhubaneswar for providing skill development training to the youths from the peripheral villages of mining areas,'' the statement said.

MCL is an arm of Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

