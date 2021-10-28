Mastercard's third-quarter profit soars 60%

Mastercard Inc reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, spurred by an improvement in domestic spending and a healthy recovery in cross-border spending.

The payments giant's net income was $2.4 billion, or $2.44 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.5 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

