DLF Q2 net profit up 66 pc at Rs 378 cr

Realty firm DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 378.12 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 227.75 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:36 IST
Realty firm DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 378.12 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 227.75 crore in the year-ago period. Total income, however, declined to Rs 1,556.53 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,723.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

