BUZZ - U.S.-listed shares of Shopify slip as Q3 results miss estimates

** U.S.-listed shares of Canadian e-commerce giant down 4.3% at $1,302 premarket ** SHOP reports Q3 revenue of $1.12 bln vs analysts' estimate of $1.14 bln, as per Refinitiv IBES data

** Excluding items, SHOP earns $0.81 per share, below estimates of $1.18 - Refinitiv data ** Gross merchandise volume (GMV) for Q3 was $41.8 bln, up 35% from Q3 2020

** SHOP says it expects to grow revenue rapidly in 2021, but at lower rate than in 2020 ** Stock has gained ~20% YTD

