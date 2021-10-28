Cosmo Films quarterly profit climbs 85 pc to Rs 97.30 cr

Cosmo Films Ltd has reported a nearly 85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 97.30 crore in the September quarter, helped by higher speciality sales and better operating margins.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.71 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Cosmo Films said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 759.37 crore, up 35.65 per cent, in the quarter under review. The same was at Rs 559.78 crore in the year-ago period.

''Q2FY22 EBITDA has increased by 54 per cent on the back of higher speciality sales (with 20 per cent+ growth), better-operating margins and uptick performance by subsidiaries. Enhanced EBITDA together with lower finance cost and lower effective tax rate led to increasing in PAT,'' Cosmo Films said in a post earning statement.

''Specialised Polyester line and new BOPP line to be commissioned in Q1FY23 and FY25 respectively, focus towards growing speciality sales, diversification into speciality chemicals & pet care would drive growth in coming years,'' it added.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 1,534.40 apiece, up 4.11 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.

