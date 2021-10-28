OYO elevates Ankit Gupta as CEO of 'Franchise and Frontier' businesses in India

OYO on Thursday said it has elevated Ankit Gupta as chief executive officer of 'Franchise and Frontier' businesses in India. As part of his expanded responsibilities, Gupta will be leading OYO's flagship Hotels and Homes business as well as other verticals, the company said in a statement. Gupta, who will continue reporting to OYO India and South-East Asia (INSEA) CEO Rohit Kapoor, has been instrumental in significantly strengthening the India business over the last two years, the company said.

''Gupta is very committed towards building OYO for the long term, and has high levels of ownership. His inspiring leadership during the pandemic has helped us balance several priorities towards our customers, patrons and colleagues and respond to the crisis with agility,'' Kapoor said. ''With this change all the regional teams in India, as well as the region's dedicated supply and revenue teams will report to Gupta. In his enhanced role, Gupta will focus on the company's core strengths in the region and capitalise on the green shoots of recovery,'' he added.

