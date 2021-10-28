OYO elevates Ankit Gupta as CEO of 'Franchise and Frontier' businesses in India
OYO on Thursday said it has elevated Ankit Gupta as chief executive officer of Franchise and Frontier businesses in India. With this change all the regional teams in India, as well as the regions dedicated supply and revenue teams will report to Gupta.
- Country:
- India
OYO on Thursday said it has elevated Ankit Gupta as chief executive officer of 'Franchise and Frontier' businesses in India. As part of his expanded responsibilities, Gupta will be leading OYO's flagship Hotels and Homes business as well as other verticals, the company said in a statement. Gupta, who will continue reporting to OYO India and South-East Asia (INSEA) CEO Rohit Kapoor, has been instrumental in significantly strengthening the India business over the last two years, the company said.
''Gupta is very committed towards building OYO for the long term, and has high levels of ownership. His inspiring leadership during the pandemic has helped us balance several priorities towards our customers, patrons and colleagues and respond to the crisis with agility,'' Kapoor said. ''With this change all the regional teams in India, as well as the region's dedicated supply and revenue teams will report to Gupta. In his enhanced role, Gupta will focus on the company's core strengths in the region and capitalise on the green shoots of recovery,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kapoor
- South-East Asia
- Frontier
- Ankit Gupta
- Hotels
- India
- Gupta
- OYO India
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: With 'Captain Kirk' aboard, Blue Origin to return to 'space, the final frontier'; Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveler and more
Leisure Hotels Group to add 6 properties by 2022-end
Oriental Hotels Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 4.83 cr
The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts Announces the Opening of the Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Hotel convention Centre, and Private Residences
Indian Hotels' net loss narrows to Rs 130 cr in Q2; board approves increased fundraising plan