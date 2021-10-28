Left Menu

Punjab National Bank shares tumble nearly 11 pc after Q2 earnings

The banks operating profit too declined to Rs 4,021.12 crore from Rs 5,674.91 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.On the asset quality front, the lenders gross non-performing assets NPAs increased marginally to 13.63 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September 2021, from 13.43 per cent a year ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:38 IST
Punjab National Bank shares tumble nearly 11 pc after Q2 earnings
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday declined nearly 11 per cent after the company reported a fall in income for the second quarter ended September.

The stock tanked 10.69 per cent to Rs 41.35 on BSE as well as NSE. During the day, it dived 11.44 per cent to Rs 41 on both the exchanges.

In volume terms, 188.11 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 32.13 crore on NSE.

The earnings were announced post market hours on Wednesday.

The state-owned bank reported a 78 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,105 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30 despite a fall in income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 620.81 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

However, the bank's total income during the July-September quarter declined to Rs 21,262.32 crore as against Rs 23,279.79 crore in the corresponding period last year, PNB said in a regulatory filing. The bank's operating profit too declined to Rs 4,021.12 crore from Rs 5,674.91 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

On the asset quality front, the lender's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased marginally to 13.63 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September 2021, from 13.43 per cent a year ago period. Net NPAs also increased to 5.49 per cent as against 4.75 per cent a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021