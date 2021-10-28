Left Menu

Welspun Corp Q2 net profit falls 45 pc to 84 cr

Pipe maker Welspun Corp Ltd WCL on Thursday reported a 45 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 84.16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to higher expenses. It had clocked Rs 153.83 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:51 IST
Welspun Corp Q2 net profit falls 45 pc to 84 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Pipe maker Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) on Thursday reported a 45 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 84.16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to higher expenses. It had clocked Rs 153.83 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing. Its total income, however, rose to Rs 1,358.44 crore in the second quarter, from Rs 1,227.01 crore a year ago. The company’s expenses stood at Rs 1,235.74 crore, compared to Rs 1,053.76 crore a year earlier.

BK Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group said, ''Our performance this quarter has been reasonably good despite grappling with input cost pressures. With sustainability at the core of our business and net cash balance in excess of 1,000 crores, we are well poised to execute on our business growth and diversification strategy''.

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) is one of the world's leading welded line pipe manufacturers, and the flagship company of the Welspun Group, having a significant presence in sectors like home textiles, infrastructure, advanced textiles, and flooring solutions etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021