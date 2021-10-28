Left Menu

Zydus Wellness Q2 net profit at Rs 21 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:54 IST
Zydus Wellness Q2 net profit at Rs 21 cr
Zydus Wellness on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.47 crore for the second quarter ended September on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 105.34 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY22 stood at Rs 380.13 crore as against Rs 340.32 crore in the year-ago period.

The e-commerce and international business verticals contributed to around 7 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, of the total net sales, it added.

During the latest September quarter, the company noted that its key brands, Sugar Free, Everyuth Scrub and Everyuth Peel Off, Glucon D and Nycil continued to hold strong positions in their respective categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

